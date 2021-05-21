RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $92,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $188.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.66. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

