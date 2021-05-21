Raymond James Upgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGLS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.51 million, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $20.41.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tecnoglass by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

