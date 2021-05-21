Raymond James Trims Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Target Price to C$1.80

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$1.80 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

QST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Questor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.24 million and a PE ratio of -12.31. Questor Technology has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

