Raymond James Trims Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $105.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.19% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.38. 307,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,118. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.85. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

