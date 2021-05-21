Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$1.25 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.03.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$0.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$208.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$59.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

