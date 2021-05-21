Raymond James Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $57.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.62.

LPRO opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 205,768 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,928,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $46,645,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

