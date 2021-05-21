Raymond James Boosts Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to C$18.50

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HERXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF remained flat at $$12.92 during midday trading on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

