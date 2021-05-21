Raven Protocol Trading Down 59.4% Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.65 million and $3,863.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 59.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00062481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00366328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00198203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004172 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00843139 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

