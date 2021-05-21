Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Given New $7.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.03 million, a PE ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

