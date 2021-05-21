Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 24,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,038,004 shares.The stock last traded at $120.87 and had previously closed at $131.05.

The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $1.10. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,833,000 after purchasing an additional 144,736 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day moving average of $110.17.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.