Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL opened at $121.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.22.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

