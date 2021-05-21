Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL opened at $121.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

