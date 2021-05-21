Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

RL stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

