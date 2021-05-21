Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of RAIN opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.90.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,783,000 shares of company stock worth $30,026,080.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

