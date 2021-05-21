Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.68 million.

RDWR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,529. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Radware has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.