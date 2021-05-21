Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Sells 58,120 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,120 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises 0.8% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

