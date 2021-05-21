Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 17.1% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,407,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

