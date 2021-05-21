Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 7.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $31.88. 34,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

