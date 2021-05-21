RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.12

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in RadNet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 137,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 32.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

