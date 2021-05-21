Radix (EXRD) Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $76.09 million and $4.72 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00074766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.89 or 0.01159827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.84 or 0.09741409 BTC.

About Radix

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

