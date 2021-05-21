Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $963.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,542 shares during the period.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

