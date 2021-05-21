Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.69 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

