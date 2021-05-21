Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.95.
Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.15. 648,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,455. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Jones bought 5,409 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 in the last ninety days.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
