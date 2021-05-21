Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.15. 648,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,455. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Jones bought 5,409 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 in the last ninety days.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.