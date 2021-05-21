QunQun (QUN) Hits Market Cap of $4.67 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

