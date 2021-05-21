Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

QRHC opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 million, a PE ratio of 105.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $41,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,879 shares of company stock worth $148,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

