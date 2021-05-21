Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.18. Qudian shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 11,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $531.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $109.37 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qudian by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 622,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qudian by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,983,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 827,977 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Qudian by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,852,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 808,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qudian by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Qudian by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,114 shares during the last quarter.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

