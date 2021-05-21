Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

CNC stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.