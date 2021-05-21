Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 51,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Argus upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $269.61 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

