Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. UDR accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $46.46 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

