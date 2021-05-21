Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,437 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,578 shares of company stock worth $30,583,022. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

