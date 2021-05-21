Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 88.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

