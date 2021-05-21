Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 7,835 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,897,227 shares of company stock valued at $563,605,072 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Shares of FB stock opened at $318.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.