Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 149,416 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1,096.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,416 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.