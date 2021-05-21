qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Expedia Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,503. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE opened at $169.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.46 and a 200 day moving average of $148.76. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.81 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.41.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

