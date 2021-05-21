qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $225,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,664.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.