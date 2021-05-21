qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,297 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

American International Group stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.