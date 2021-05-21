QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Announces Earnings Results

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIWI had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. QIWI has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $693.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QIWI shares. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

