QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY remained flat at $$18.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

