Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.72.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.42 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day moving average is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $400.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.