Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Issued By DA Davidson

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $400.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.36 and its 200 day moving average is $141.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

