Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $18.75 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

