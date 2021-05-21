Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$82.00 price target (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.29.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$87.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$159.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.36. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$54.80 and a 52 week high of C$88.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

