Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Lifted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

BNS stock opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.