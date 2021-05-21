Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for RPT Realty Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

