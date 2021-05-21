Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Increased by Analyst

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.95.

TSE:NA opened at C$93.07 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$52.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.44.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

