Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FE. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,793,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,327,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

