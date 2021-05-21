Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Reduced by Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

