Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Lion Electric Company Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Lion Electric in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEV. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank of Canada started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

LEV stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

