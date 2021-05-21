Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.97 EPS.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion.
Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$122.97 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.03 and a 12-month high of C$123.34. The stock has a market cap of C$175.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$110.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.
In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
