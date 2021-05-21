Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.90.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$122.97 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.03 and a 12-month high of C$123.34. The stock has a market cap of C$175.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$110.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

