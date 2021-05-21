Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Western Bank Issued By Cormark (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Cormark upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.17.

TSE CWB opened at C$35.91 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$20.06 and a 12 month high of C$36.85. The stock has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

